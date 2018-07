Less is more, you don't want to look extravagant, and

They have to match the rest of your outfit

Consider your wardrobe. You have your pants, your shirts, your favorite pair of jeans...more shirts. You get the point. And if you don't, here it is: It's hard to keep your outfits fresh when your options are limited. Meet the solution...accessories. They can take your outfits to a whole new level. The two things you need to remember:Pure fun.