the 7 principles of men's style: layering

Menswear. You know this: There's only so much you can do with a shirt and a pair of pants, and unlike women, you don't have an infinite array of accessories to spice it up, and even if you did, you don't want to go there. Trust us. But there's a solution. You can accomplish the same with layers. There are three things to keep in mind to pull layers off. Color: layers should be of different colors, but well coordinated. Fit: the layers should be thin so they don't make you look bulky. And, Visibility: every layer should be visible. Game on.