the 7 principles of men's style: color coordination
Your outfits need color.
But not just any colors, colors that work well together. Colors that take an ordinary outfit and make it extraordinary.
There's no magic formula to accomplish this. The art of color coordination is something you have to develop on your own. Start by looking for inspiration (Pinterest is a good way to start). Find and save pictures of outfits that you think have remarkable color combinations and use them as guide when you put together an outfit.
And that confirms one more time that what they say it's true.
You've got to fake it 'til you make it.