the 7 principles of men's style: trendiness

So. Your clothes are tailored, you know how to accessorize, details are your best friends, you layer like it's nobody's business, and mixing colors comes like second nature to you, but what's next? Well, here's a hint: You gotta keep up with the times. (OK, that wasn't a hint, but if you read the title, you didn't need one.) Here's what you need to remember when it comes to trends: be skeptical, you want to look at your pictures 10 years from now and feel proud of the way you look. Take from trends only what suits you and barely enough to make keep your outfits fresh. Fresh. Not ahead of your time.