the 7 principles of men's style: individuality

We may be shooting in the dark here. But we're guessing you like who you are. Your killer smile, the physique you've developed, even that unruly patch of hair. So chances are, when it comes to your wardrobe, you want to keep your individuality. And you should. But here's the trick, in order to express your individuality you must first rule the other six principles of men's style. Yes, individuality, like anything else word having, must be earned. Keep it up.