fair isle sweaters

Sweaters. We've looked into it. Turns out, you need plenty of them. And while you certainly want a few, easy to pair, plain ones. You need to spice it up a bit. Behold the fair isle sweaters. Their origin: a Scottish island. Their signature attribute: bands of geometric designs. Yes, they can be overwhelming; so, just like with any other bold print, in order to pull off this look you must pair them with solid garments in neutral colors. You know the ones.