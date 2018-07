style icon

Fame and style.



Used to walk hand in hand.



But that seems to be no longer the case, even with so many celebrities having a stylist in their payroll, it keeps getting harder to find a star with star style, and that's even more noticeable with men.



One of the few exceptions: Ed Westwick. We have yet to see a picture of him looking anything but dapper. He can rock an elegant and classic look as well as a casual outfit.



An icon indeed.