wing tips + color

Wing tips. They are in the middle of a renaissance.



Sure you've noticed, it only took a couple of magazines and a J. Crew catalog featuring models wearing wing tips without socks to make them the coolest thing once again.



If that's not trendy enough for you, meet the color laces. An inexpensive and easy way to bring your wing tips back to life. Try matching the color of the laces to your chinos or shirt for a very hipster look. And, of course, don't forget to roll up your pants. You don't want to hide your masterpiece.



But you knew that.



