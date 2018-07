the bold new colors of fall menswear

You remember. It wasn't long ago.



In fact, it was still that way only a year ago.



The colors you would wear in the fall were, well, predictable. You could rely on earth tones to inspire your outfits, but that's about to change.



Behold the new colors of fall. With intense hues and shockingly bright, this fall colors are anything but conventional. Blue, orange and green get an upgrade this fall.



Will you?