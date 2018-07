blue olympian

Blue and you. You guys go way back.



Way back to those crochet baby booties your aunt Mildred made for you before you were even born.



And now that you think about it, blue has been kind to you. Like when (in the shape of the pinstriped suit you borrowed from your roommate) it helped you land your first job. Yet, you have taken blue for granted. That's about to change.



Meet Blue Olympian. The new staple of the fall palette is here to stay. And yes, it's intense.



Perhaps...an apology is in order.