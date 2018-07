Wrap the scarf around your neck with both ends to the front. The left side should be twice as long. Take the left end and loosely wrap it around your neck and bring it to the front. Take the left end and pass it to the back over the loop, leaving it lose so it forms a second loop. Take the right end and pass it to the back through the second loop, and adjust it closer to your neck.

Here's a way to tie your scarf that will set you apart from the pack.All you have to do is...