Wrap the scarf around your neck with both ends to the front. The right side should be twice as long. Wrap the right side once around your neck ending in the front. Cross the right end over the left one, bring it behind the left end and pass it to the front, forming a knot. Adjust the knot closer to your neck.

When the weather gets colder, you can keep yourself warm and look great at the same time, with this knot.Just follow these steps...