neatly belted

Belts. You need more than one. In fact, you need lots more that one. And for your sanity - and the protection of your wise investment - you need to store them properly. Specifically, hanging them horizontally and in a dark place, and the best way to accomplish this is with the help of a belt hanger. It will set you back about $10, but it will be some of the best $10 bucks you’ll ever spend.



Style related, that is.