style history

Menswear. It’s full of enigmas.



Meaning: you never really took the time, or cared enough, to find out the reason behind any garment. The thing is, when people start noticing your new dapper self, they will expect you to be an expert in menswear, so you may as well rub some history on along the way. Take for example the button down collar. It was invented out of necessity, the polo players in the early 20th century needed a collar that wouldn’t flap during the games. This practical invention was slowly adopted and is still popular today.



Also inevitable with your new image: your friends asking you what to wear.



