mind the size

Your wallet. A reflection of your endowment.



We lie. Your wallet is not the reflection of anything on you (Except your taste, of course.) But now that we are talking about it, there is something we’ve been meaning to tell you: Your wallet should be as small as possible, so the next time you buy one, remember to get one as compact as possible, and put in it only what’s absolutely indispensable to you. Carrying a bulky wallet makes you look clumpy and will eventually damage the structure of quality trousers. Additionally, the cuts in menswear have become increasingly fitted, so there’s less room for you to store anything in your pockets.



Tip: Money clip wallets are a great choice.



